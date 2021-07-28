Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Update

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a growth of 447.3% from the June 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 150.5 days.

DOCMF stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

DOCMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised Dr. Martens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dr. Martens from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

