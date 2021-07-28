Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Up 510.0% in July

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 510.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 262,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,851 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. 6.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NNY stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

