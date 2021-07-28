Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.050-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $95 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.83 million.Lantheus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.420 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNTH. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Lantheus alerts:

LNTH stock opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -139.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.