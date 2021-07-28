Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $1,750.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,500.79.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,555.10 on Wednesday. Shopify has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00. The company has a market capitalization of $193.34 billion, a PE ratio of 121.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,392.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $33,959,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 142.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.