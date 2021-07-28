Raymond James Increases Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $53.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

NYSE BSX opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.03. The firm has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 11,348 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $499,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $623,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,246 shares of company stock valued at $22,662,052. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4,255.3% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.1% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 33,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $928,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 28.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

