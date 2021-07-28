Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Downgraded to Neutral at B. Riley

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was downgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 60.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on HMLP. upped their target price on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%. The business had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $7,812,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,781 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 18.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

