Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock Holdings Lessened by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Bandwidth by 37.3% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 15,669 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 5.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 858,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,775,000 after acquiring an additional 46,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 24.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 112.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAND opened at $129.91 on Wednesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.01 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $46,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $62,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,733.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.60.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

