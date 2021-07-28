Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

LW stock opened at $65.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

