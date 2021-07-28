Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 205 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 76.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NVR were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NVR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in NVR by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in NVR by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 60 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NVR by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in NVR by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR stock opened at $5,106.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,868.28. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,760.25 and a twelve month high of $5,308.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $42.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

