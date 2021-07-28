Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 118.6% in the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 111.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 497,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,160,000 after buying an additional 262,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,813,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $107,149,000 after buying an additional 284,496 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 154.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.67 target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.36.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.5491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.83%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

