Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 636 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 14,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $1,678,840.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,314.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $442,346.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,850.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,120,823 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $118.26 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.76 and a 52 week high of $123.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 155.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

