Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New $418,000 Investment in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at $5,507,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at $3,409,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at $4,949,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 558.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -41.23 and a beta of -1.27. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $66.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

