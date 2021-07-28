Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) Short Interest Up 276.0% in July

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 276.0% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGAM opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97. Seaport Global Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGAM. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

