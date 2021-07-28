Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 283.9% from the June 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.46. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $9.51.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $530.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.12 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 32.42% and a negative return on equity of 84.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

