Synchrony Financial (SYF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on August 12th

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Synchrony Financial has raised its dividend by 57.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.