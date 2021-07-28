Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Plumas Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PLBC opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Plumas Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $33.26.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 17.20%.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

