Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.
OTCMKTS:EFBI opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $18.60.
About Eagle Financial Bancorp
Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.