Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$18.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.71 and a twelve month high of C$18.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.08.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

