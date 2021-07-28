Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Plans $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$41.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.95. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$25.76 and a one year high of C$41.95. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$300.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$288.10 million. Analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 2.8799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EIF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.65.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

