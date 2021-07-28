Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) announced a dividend on Monday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Triad Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TRD stock opened at GBX 100.02 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88. Triad Group has a 1-year low of GBX 22.60 ($0.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 180.87 ($2.36). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.43. The company has a market capitalization of £16.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48.

Get Triad Group alerts:

About Triad Group

Triad Group Plc provides IT consultancy, solution, and resourcing services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; development and engineering; software and product design; program and project delivery; and support, operations, and maintenance services.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Triad Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triad Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.