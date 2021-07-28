Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) announced a dividend on Monday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Triad Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TRD stock opened at GBX 100.02 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88. Triad Group has a 1-year low of GBX 22.60 ($0.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 180.87 ($2.36). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.43. The company has a market capitalization of £16.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48.

About Triad Group

Triad Group Plc provides IT consultancy, solution, and resourcing services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; development and engineering; software and product design; program and project delivery; and support, operations, and maintenance services.

