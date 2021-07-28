Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 20,196 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 44.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Avalara were worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avalara by 91.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Avalara by 335.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avalara by 427.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Avalara by 24.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVLR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.46.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $168.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.94. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.22 and a 12 month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $3,635,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,891,419.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $145,108.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,882,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,798 shares of company stock valued at $14,756,290. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

