Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,734 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.01% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $9,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 146,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after buying an additional 56,974 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period.

Shares of IVOG stock opened at $198.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.40. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $141.20 and a 1 year high of $207.41.

