Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 107,713 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,713 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.70% of 908 Devices worth $22,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in 908 Devices by 3.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in 908 Devices by 9.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the first quarter worth about $116,000. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 908 Devices news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 17,814 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $700,446.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,925.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 21,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,146. 51.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

MASS opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.12 million and a P/E ratio of -25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.62 and a quick ratio of 16.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95. 908 Devices Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

