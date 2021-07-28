New Vista Acquisition (NASDAQ:NVSA) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.66. 20,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 38,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69.

About New Vista Acquisition (NASDAQ:NVSA)

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

