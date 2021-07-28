BMO Capital Markets Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $80.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.48.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $91.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $42,215,787 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

