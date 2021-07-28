Short Interest in Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Declines By 95.9%

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the June 30th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on AMADY shares. Erste Group cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of AMADY opened at $66.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Amadeus IT Group has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.30.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 42.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $598.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

