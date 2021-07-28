Orion Energy Systems (OESX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.22 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. On average, analysts expect Orion Energy Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $153.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.47. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OESX shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Energy Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

