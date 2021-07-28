Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SPRT opened at $6.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96. Support.com has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $9.45.

Get Support.com alerts:

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter. Support.com had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 4.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Support.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Support.com by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 38,362 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Support.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Support.com by 3,752.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Support.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Support.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Support.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.