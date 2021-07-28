Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 48.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 53,291 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $813,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth $1,223,000. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.