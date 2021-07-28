Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.650-$8.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, G.Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.45.

AVY stock opened at $205.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $111.80 and a 1-year high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $316,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

