Piper Sandler Boosts Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target to $300.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.80.

MASI stock opened at $268.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.76. Masimo has a 1-year low of $203.81 and a 1-year high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Masimo’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

