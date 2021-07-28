Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. Nyxoah has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $36.99.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.