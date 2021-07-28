Node Runners (NDR) Trading 145.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One Node Runners coin can currently be purchased for approximately $37.08 or 0.00093003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Node Runners has traded 145.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Node Runners has a market capitalization of $874,128.02 and approximately $197,032.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Node Runners

Node Runners (NDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,577 coins. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node Runners should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Node Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

