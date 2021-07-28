OKCash Market Capitalization Achieves $2.00 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. OKCash has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $506,321.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,784.96 or 0.99798631 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00029737 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00069434 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 94.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00018986 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000707 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000093 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 82,336,899 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

