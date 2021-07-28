Oxygen Price Reaches $1.32 (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. In the last week, Oxygen has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00003319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $77.36 million and approximately $203,677.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009896 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 80.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000451 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,467,099 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.