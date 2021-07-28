Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SVNLY. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from SEK 87 to SEK 101 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from SEK 85 to SEK 93 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 112 to SEK 115 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SVNLY stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.65.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.