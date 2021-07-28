Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 42,832 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,832 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Sage Therapeutics worth $13,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 489.7% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 63,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 52,590 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.99. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.44) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $495,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAGE shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.78.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

