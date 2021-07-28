Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stake Lessened by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $17,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 282,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 39,312 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $3,166,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $764,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.59.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

