Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.90% of Ocuphire Pharma worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OCUP opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.46. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.37. As a group, analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OCUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ocuphire Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

