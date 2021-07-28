Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $403,000 Investment in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HyreCar in the first quarter worth $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HyreCar in the first quarter worth $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in HyreCar in the first quarter worth $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HyreCar in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in HyreCar in the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYRE opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. HyreCar Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.88.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 68.17% and a negative return on equity of 304.85%. Equities analysts predict that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HYRE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of HyreCar in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

In related news, CEO Joseph Furnari sold 145,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $2,590,260.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,359 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Henry Park sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,435.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,251 shares of company stock worth $8,345,430 in the last quarter. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

