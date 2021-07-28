$0.03 EPS Expected for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.13. CyberArk Software posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $142.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.33 and a beta of 1.29. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $169.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

