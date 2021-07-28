Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for The Home Depot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.37. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.26 EPS.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $327.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.50.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.