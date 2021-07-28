$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $353,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,787.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $33,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,805.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,128. Insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.7% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $62.91.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.