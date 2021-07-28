Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of PUMSY stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. Puma has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

