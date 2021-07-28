Brokers Offer Predictions for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.16. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.45.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 41.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,292,000 after buying an additional 225,566 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,658,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,445,000 after buying an additional 54,046 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,773,000 after buying an additional 47,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,542,000 after buying an additional 69,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 760,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,020,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.