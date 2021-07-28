Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.56.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of HES stock opened at $74.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of -54.86 and a beta of 2.20. Hess has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $91.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $7,053,748.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,374 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 981,660 shares of company stock valued at $79,785,755. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth $36,060,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth $759,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 175,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,346,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

