Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 130,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRWU. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $148,000.

Get Progress Acquisition alerts:

PGRWU opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.