Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 264.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RZG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 366.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $735,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $256,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RZG opened at $158.34 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.11 and a 52 week high of $175.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.34.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.