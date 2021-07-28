36,487 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FNOV opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.61. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.