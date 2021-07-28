Citadel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Camden National worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Camden National by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Camden National by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Camden National by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Camden National by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden National alerts:

Shares of CAC opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.90. Camden National Co. has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $663.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens began coverage on Camden National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Camden National Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.